Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Watermelon provides relaxing effects and is useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Delta 8 THC (Δ8) is a powerful cannabinoid native to the cannabis flower. It is typically found in much smaller amounts compared to Delta 9 THC (Δ9), its common psychoactive cannabinoid relative. While only a few atomic bonds are different from common THC, Δ8 offers a unique, potent high that is not like traditional THCA, CBD, or other common cannabinoids. Consumers of Δ8 THC have reported experiences that include clear-headedness, soothing body sensations, and relaxation with a lower psychotropic effect. Research shows that Δ8 THC contains properties that may help reduce stress or tension, stimulate appetite, or reduce nausea. We follow a unique process to ensure that we are producing high quality clear distillate in indica, sativa, hybrid, and raw vape cartridges, which we distribute as iLava Δ8 Clarity.