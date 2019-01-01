 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Delta Δ8 Clarity - Watermelon 1000mg

by iLava

$76.00MSRP

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Watermelon provides relaxing effects and is useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Delta 8 THC (Δ8) is a powerful cannabinoid native to the cannabis flower. It is typically found in much smaller amounts compared to Delta 9 THC (Δ9), its common psychoactive cannabinoid relative. While only a few atomic bonds are different from common THC, Δ8 offers a unique, potent high that is not like traditional THCA, CBD, or other common cannabinoids. Consumers of Δ8 THC have reported experiences that include clear-headedness, soothing body sensations, and relaxation with a lower psychotropic effect. Research shows that Δ8 THC contains properties that may help reduce stress or tension, stimulate appetite, or reduce nausea. We follow a unique process to ensure that we are producing high quality clear distillate in indica, sativa, hybrid, and raw vape cartridges, which we distribute as iLava Δ8 Clarity.

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.