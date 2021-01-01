 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Clementine

Clementine

by Illicit

Write a review
Illicit Cannabis Flower Clementine
Illicit Cannabis Flower Clementine
Illicit Cannabis Flower Clementine

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Creative, Happy Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange Terpene Profile: myrcene, trans-caryophyllene, limonene Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015 Clementine is a sativa-dominant strain produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis genetics company based on the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in Michigan. True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms. After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360 found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones, and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness. Keywords: Flower, Citrus, Clementine, Creative, Euphoric, Happy, Hybrid, Lemon, Orange

About this brand

Illicit Logo
ILLICIT works with local advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis use into the mainstream. The data doesn’t lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we work to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask: Why is cannabis illicit? We believe Missouri and the United States as a whole have reached an important tipping point in our collective consciousness, and what was once illicit will be a new beginning. Remember - while you're enjoying the freedom to enjoy medical cannabis responsibly, thousands of POWs are still trapped behind bars for doing the same thing. Our website is coming soon! In the meantime check out Last Prisoner Project at https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ and Canna Convict Project at https://cannaconvictproject.com/ to see how you can help.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review