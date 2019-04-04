 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BIO COOL BODY LOTION 250MG HEMP CBD -8oz

by incann™

$69.99MSRP

About this product

COOL. CALM. COMFORTABLE. CONTROLLED. Bio Cool is a light, creamy, omega-rich, and natural lotion packed with antioxidants and natural herbs. Contains full spectrum hemp extract with 250 mg of CBD 8 oz - includes full spectrum hemp extract with 250 mg CBD. Massage cooling lotion deep into the skin. Leaves skin feeling moisturized, hydrated, and replenished. Instantly comforts with intense hydration. Contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. To Use Massage onto skin as needed. Use in conjunction with our bio-soothe salve by applying 5-10 minutes after salve. *Grape Seed Oil *Damiana *Neem *Menthol Crystals Camphor Essential Oil Copaiba Balsam Essential Oil *Lemongrass Verbena Essential Oil Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil Lotion base Distilled water

2 customer reviews

Ceeevers

I used this lotion on my knees after running. It really helps me and smells really nice too!

About this brand

incann™ Logo
Derived from the phrase, “In Cannabis”, Incann™ rediscovers cannabinoids, with its sacred remedial compounds extracted from the hemp variety, found within the cannabis plant. Currently focusing on CBD products that provide maximum bioavailability. Our Tinctures, Capsules, Salves, and Lotions are formulated with natural and organic ingredients of the highest quality. Incann™ is a brand driven by quality, potency, and consistency. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from industrial hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA GMP Compliant OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE