Tamz06
on April 4th, 2019
Nice lotion! Love!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
COOL. CALM. COMFORTABLE. CONTROLLED. Bio Cool is a light, creamy, omega-rich, and natural lotion packed with antioxidants and natural herbs. Contains full spectrum hemp extract with 250 mg of CBD 8 oz - includes full spectrum hemp extract with 250 mg CBD. Massage cooling lotion deep into the skin. Leaves skin feeling moisturized, hydrated, and replenished. Instantly comforts with intense hydration. Contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. To Use Massage onto skin as needed. Use in conjunction with our bio-soothe salve by applying 5-10 minutes after salve. *Grape Seed Oil *Damiana *Neem *Menthol Crystals Camphor Essential Oil Copaiba Balsam Essential Oil *Lemongrass Verbena Essential Oil Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil Lotion base Distilled water
on April 4th, 2019
Nice lotion! Love!!
on February 26th, 2019
I used this lotion on my knees after running. It really helps me and smells really nice too!