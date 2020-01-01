 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Wowie Cartridge 0.5g

by Interra Oils

Interra Oils Concentrates Cartridges Maui Wowie Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Maui Wowie Cartridge 0.5g by Interra Oils

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

Interra Oils Logo
With various backgrounds and experience in growing and strain development, along with a keen sense of business and finance, the founding members of Interra Oils are trailblazers in today’s ever-evolving medical and recreational cannabis market. Together they discovered that the movement for a natural and clean medical cannabis product was in demand, although not exactly common in the marketplace. With a passion to cultivate a business based on exceptional quality, and all natural products, the team set out to conduct extensive research, consulting scientists, labs, and various Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SFE) companies. What resulted was a plan to begin producing hash oil via a CO2 extraction process. The goal in perfecting this process, as it had been in the beginning, was to bring the highest quality and most natural product to the Washington Medicinal Marijuana Market. In June of 2012 Interra Oils purchased a high pressure CO2 supercritical fluid extractor. With research, experience and a lab in place, Interra Oils set to perfect their product and process, working to make the most consistent hash oil possible. Today that process yields a top-of-the-line hash oil product sold throughout the state of Washington. In early 2015 we completed the licensing process for the recreational market, and we quickly launched sales in this new market category.