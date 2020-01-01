 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Super Sour Widow Cartridge 1g

Super Sour Widow Cartridge 1g

by Interstellar Concentrates

Super Sour Widow Cartridge 1g

About this product

Super Sour Widow Cartridge 1g by Interstellar Concentrates

About this strain

Super Sour Widow

Super Sour Widow

Super Sour Widow, a cross of Super Sour Diesel and White Widow, is a sour and skunky top-shelf hybrid. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. Caramel-colored hairs sprout all over these fluffy buds, and its crystal coat of trichomes give away the strong cerebral effects to come. The uplifting qualities of Super Sour Widow are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution with its intense psychoactivity.

 

About this brand

