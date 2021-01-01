Clementine Kush Sugar 1g
About this product
Clementine Kush Sugar 1g by JAR Co.
About this brand
JAR Co.
About this strain
Clementine Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Clementine Kush is the lovechild of Tangerine Sunrise and Sanjay Gupta Kush bred by Colorado Seed Inc. From its Tangie mother, Clementine Kush inherits a strong citrus aroma, and trichome-rich colas from its indica-dominant father. Think orange blossom intermixed with the floral undertones of traditional Kush parentage. Expect intense physical relaxation and an expansive cerebral mindset.
