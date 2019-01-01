About this product
Jazz-funk gems and beyond from the critically acclaimed, the deluxe four-LP box set Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash. Features a bevy of certified jazz-funkateers including Pleasure, the Blackbyrds, Funk, Inc. and David Axelrod, plus the rarely heard 12” mix of Azymuth’s plush, vocoder-funk gem, “Dear Limmertz.” Equally sweet and awfully nasty, Purple Funk keeps the groove alive with over 40 minutes of classic tunes. Translucent purple vinyl.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.