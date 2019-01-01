 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Funk (Colored Vinyl LP)

by Jazz Dispensary

Jazz-funk gems and beyond from the critically acclaimed, the deluxe four-LP box set Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash. Features a bevy of certified jazz-funkateers including Pleasure, the Blackbyrds, Funk, Inc. and David Axelrod, plus the rarely heard 12” mix of Azymuth’s plush, vocoder-funk gem, “Dear Limmertz.” Equally sweet and awfully nasty, Purple Funk keeps the groove alive with over 40 minutes of classic tunes. Translucent purple vinyl.

Since its debut release on Record Store Day 2016, Jazz Dispensary has been making waves among fans and critics alike who have praised its innovative fusion of high-concept packaging and impeccable musical curation. Our inaugural offering, the Cosmic Stash vinyl box (released April, 2016), houses eight sides of the tastiest acid-jazz groovers, jazz-funk movers, spaced-out cosmic explorations and beyond. It's comprised of four distinct musical strains—“Soul Diesel,” “Purple Funk,” “OG Kush,” and “Astral Travelin.” Housed in a four way fold-out box, each LP features its own custom jacket design. All four records boast unique prescription labels, affixed to translucent colored vinyl, each one selected to reflect the intended effects of the music: translucent orange, purple, green, and clear. Look for more high-quality, musical offerings on our product page.