Hybrid

Alien OG 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Alien OG 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs!Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Alien OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

