Dark Star (0.5g Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Dark Star
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Dark Star, also known as "Darkstar," is an indica marijuana strain. Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.