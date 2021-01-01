 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dark Star (0.5g Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

Dark Star (0.5g Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Dark Star (0.5g Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Dark Star

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dark Star, also known as "Darkstar," is an indica marijuana strain. Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.

