A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan. In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers. Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.
