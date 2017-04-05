ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mazar I Sharif
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mazar I Sharif

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.1 129 reviews

Mazar I Sharif

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 129 reviews

Mazar I Sharif

A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan.  In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers.  Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.

Effects

Show all

88 people reported 714 effects
Relaxed 62%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 43%
Happy 42%
Hungry 28%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 43%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

129

Show all

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Extremely heavy indica! For the first time I am what others have said, but never truly experienced this Couch-Lock! Even typing these keys feel odd to me. Its a strain thats hard to get. The last I ever seen this was 4 years ago and it was only dust since it was a showcase strain. I find mazar to be...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lovemesrd
Member since 2014
Tried from a dispensary in downtown Denver. The high was extremely psychedelic and spiritual in nature however; so much so that I would not recommend consuming in a crowded public setting or driving as the overwhelmingness of this bud can quickly lead to paranoia. Somehow this powerful hybrid manage...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RobRobRob
Member since 2014
One of, if not, the most potent strains found on this planet. The medicinal qualities of this tasty strain waft of hashish and a semi-sweet, mild, but very pleasant, herbaceous fragrance. The medicinal qualities paralyze the body with a narcotic, THC cloud pillow—losing the majority of nociception f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for antennae
Member since 2012
According to Leafly.com’s description, Mazar-I-Sharif produces "very potent physical relaxation". I would certainly say that this is the case with this strain. I found it to be intoxicating and sedating. It definitely has that gentle stony-ness often associated with Afghan genetics without a stro...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for doobiedan
Member since 2014
WOW!!!! Tried this strain in Barcelona at a cannabis club and my mind was BLOWN!!! For starters the nugs are glorious;dense, sticky as can be, balanced. I smoked two joints of this and went to the F.c Barcelona game with my friend. Lets just say that 2 hours went by and we had no idea!!!!! This is u...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoric
more reviews
write a review

Find Mazar I Sharif nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mazar I Sharif nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Mazar I Sharif
First strain child
Mazari
child
Second strain child
Mazar Kush
child

Products with Mazar I Sharif

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mazar I Sharif nearby.

Most popular in