  5. Mandarin Sunset (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
Indica

Mandarin Sunset (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

