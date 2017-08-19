ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 464 reviews

Herijuana

aka Herojuana

Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Originally bred by Woodhorse Seeds, Herijuana is a combination of the highly regarded Humboldt County Afghan indica called Petrolia Headstash and an outdoor hybrid from Kentucky known only as the “Killer New Haven” strain. This combo was worked by breeders for 15 generations to create an inbred line (IBL), meaning that most of the seeds will grow into plants that are nearly identical. Herijuana produces large dense flowers on an open, stretchy plant, with aromas and flavors ranging from spicy earth and sandalwood to hashy fruit. The high provides a heavy, almost numbing feeling. 

Effects

Show all

354 people reported 2739 effects
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 59%
Euphoric 38%
Happy 38%
Tingly 28%
Pain 48%
Insomnia 44%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

464

Similar strains

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Petrolia Headstash
parent
Strain
Herijuana
First strain child
Jack Smack
child
Second strain child
Mad Scientist
child

