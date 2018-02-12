ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Orange Skunk
Orange Skunk is a clear-headed hybrid cross between Californian Orange and Skunk. With a smell that is as sweet as it is sour, Orange Skunk delivers strong physical sensations that creep into a steady cerebral invigoration. Its medical uses are diverse, but patients treating stress, anxiety, inflammation and headaches may benefit the most from this California hybrid. Novice growers delight in the simplicity of raising Orange Skunk plants, which flower in 8 to 10 weeks in indoor gardens.

25 people reported 166 effects
Happy 72%
Relaxed 48%
Hungry 36%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 36%
Pain 28%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Headaches 16%
Dry eyes 28%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
California Orange
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Orange Skunk
Strain child
Mandarin Sunset
child

