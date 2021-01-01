 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Melonade (1 Gram Sativa Badder)
Hybrid

Melonade (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Melonade (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Melonade

Melonade
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review