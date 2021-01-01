Melonade (1 Gram Sativa Badder)
About this product
For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Melonade
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
