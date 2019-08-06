ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

Avatar for Sparky120414
Member since 2018
I smoke weed on occasion because it needs to be certain strains otherwise, it gives me anxiety and paranoia. My friends had this on hand and before I smoke, I check leafly. All weekend long they were calling it “Gigglez”. Apparently it just makes them laugh hysterically for the duration of the high....
Giggly
Avatar for Hilzy6
Member since 2018
High tolerance user, use daily for pain, nausea, fatigue, anxiety, depression, PTSD, muscle spasms. I smoked a lil 1g joint of this that I received as a gift from one of my favourite dispensaries. I am immediately impressed at how well it’s helping me focus and concentrate on things that I need to. ...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ExplodingSofa
Member since 2018
Very tasty with a nice head high. Quite a balanced hybrid for the most part. Good for depression and anxiety.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
I went to a local dispensary and asked for the strain with the highest thc content and this is what they gave me. I loved watermelon zkittles. The buds were big, dense, and covered in crystals. It had a delicious taste and it was smooth smoking. I was hit with heavy indica effects. I was totally re...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hugs1for1drugs
Member since 2019
Bought some from a coffeshop in Amsterdam at the weekend, one of the best strains i have ever had. Very relaxing euphoria and amazing flavor
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
