  5. Purple Sunset 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack
Indica

Purple Sunset 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Sunset 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Purple Sunset

Purple Sunset
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

 

