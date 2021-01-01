 Loading…

Indica

Recon 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Recon 0.5G Indica Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Recon

Recon
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The ReCon is a perfect blend of two parts LA Confidential and one part Cannadential. The Cannadential father was chosen for it’s indica traits and at times, the ReCon seems stronger than even the LA Confidential. There is plenty of magic in this cross for sure!

