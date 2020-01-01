 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Super Green Crack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter
Sativa

Super Green Crack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Green Crack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher! Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Green Crack

Super Green Crack

Super Green Crack is a true sativa. Like a cup of strong coffee, this strain will give you a hefty boost of energy to start your day. The daughter of Super Silver Haze and Green Crack, Super Green Crack is vivacious, thoughtful, and creative. This strain is perfect for those looking to combat fatigue or depression. Super Green Crack features an extremely pungent aroma,  producing a strong skunk-like scent. The effects of this strain are moderate to long-lasting, and a little goes a long way.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.