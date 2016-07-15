Super Green Crack 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
by Jetpacks
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Super Green Crack is a true sativa. Like a cup of strong coffee, this strain will give you a hefty boost of energy to start your day. The daughter of Super Silver Haze and Green Crack, Super Green Crack is vivacious, thoughtful, and creative. This strain is perfect for those looking to combat fatigue or depression. Super Green Crack features an extremely pungent aroma, producing a strong skunk-like scent. The effects of this strain are moderate to long-lasting, and a little goes a long way.
Super Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.