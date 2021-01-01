Viper (1 Gram Sativa Badder)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Viper
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.