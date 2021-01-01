Banana Creme Solventless Cartridge 1g
About this product
"This potent hybrid is a three-way cross of Blue Dream x Banana OG x Ocean Beach OG. Made without ever touching chemicals, it has fruit forward notes of banana with an herbal OG finish. The first of many in our Solventless line, it’s tasty and well-balanced, relaxing but with an energizing cerebral high. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Banana Cream OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
