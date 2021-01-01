 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Banana Creme Solventless Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Banana Creme Solventless Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solventless Banana Creme Solventless Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

"This potent hybrid is a three-way cross of Blue Dream x Banana OG x Ocean Beach OG. Made without ever touching chemicals, it has fruit forward notes of banana with an herbal OG finish. The first of many in our Solventless line, it’s tasty and well-balanced, relaxing but with an energizing cerebral high. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review