  Lemongrass UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Lemongrass UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Lemongrass UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

We enjoy this mouthwatering cross of Lemon Kush x Humboldt Gelato for it’s tart, citrusy flavor and subtle herbal undertone. Lemongrass has true hybrid feels - mental motivation and body relaxation. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

