Papaya Live Badder Concentrate 1g
"This delicious hybrid cross of Citral #13 x Ice #2 tastes just like its name: tropical, sweet, and fruity. This connoisseur's favorite is heavy on the soothing Indica effects. We enjoy it for its clean and smooth high that instantly transports you to a mellow day under a palm tree. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."
Jetty Extracts
Papaya
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
