About this product

"This delicious hybrid cross of Citral #13 x Ice #2 tastes just like its name: tropical, sweet, and fruity. This connoisseur's favorite is heavy on the soothing Indica effects. We enjoy it for its clean and smooth high that instantly transports you to a mellow day under a palm tree. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."