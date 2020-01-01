 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Seeds

by Just Seeds and Stems

Just Seeds and Stems Cannabis Seeds Seeds

About this product

Check our website for full menu: http://saruman669.wixsite.com/justseedsandstems

About this strain

Grape Soda

Grape Soda

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

About this brand

Just Seeds and Stems is a not for profit organic seed bank and nursery in Northern California. Our mission is to bring 100% organic medical grade cannabis seeds and clones to Northern California. We will be offering organic flower, concentrates, extracts, infusions and edibles to donating members during our launch so they can sample our strains and products.