Sour Power OG Sugar 1g

by Kabunky

Kabunky Concentrates Solvent Sour Power OG Sugar 1g

About this product

About this strain

Sour Power OG

Sour Power OG

A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.

 

