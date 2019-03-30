Loading…
Logo for the brand Kabunky

Kabunky

Sour Power OG Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sour Power OG effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!