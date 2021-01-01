3 Bears OG Caviar 1g
About this product
Indica hybrid strain created through a three-way cross of the iconic Bear OG X Karma's OG Cut X Triangle Kush strains.
About this brand
Kaizen Medicinals
About this strain
3 Bears OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.
