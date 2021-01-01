 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. 3 Bears OG Caviar 1g
Indica

3 Bears OG Caviar 1g

by Kaizen Medicinals

Write a review
Kaizen Medicinals Concentrates Solvent 3 Bears OG Caviar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica hybrid strain created through a three-way cross of the iconic Bear OG X Karma's OG Cut X Triangle Kush strains.

About this brand

Kaizen Medicinals Logo

About this strain

3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review