Kaizen Medicinals
3 Bears OG Caviar 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica hybrid strain created through a three-way cross of the iconic Bear OG X Karma's OG Cut X Triangle Kush strains.
3 Bears OG effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!