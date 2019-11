Low_Key420 on November 11th, 2018

I have had such a great experience with this product! I love how easy it is to use around family and friends who don’t know I smoke, and it’s a perfect dosage, because I can feel calmed without looking or smelling like I just smoked a J! I would 10/10 recommend this to anyone who doesn’t like people to know that they smoke or anyone who hasn’t smoked in years and but wants to ease back into it!