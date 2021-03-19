 Loading…

PDX Dabs - Papaya Punch Pancake - IWH Rosin

by Karma Originals

Karma Originals Concentrates Solventless PDX Dabs - Papaya Punch Pancake - IWH Rosin

Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose. Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community. Our mission is to keep our standards and you high. Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes. Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartridges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Pure Pressed Rosin • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls

About this strain

Papaya Punch

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Pinene

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

