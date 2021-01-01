Tangelo - 1g Plain Preroll
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that! All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
About this strain
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Tangelo (not to be confused with Tangelo Kush) is the sour citrus offspring of Tangerine Sunrise and Gorkle (The Fork x Rebel God Smoke). With obvious notes of tropical fruit and an unmistakable tangerine/orange juice aroma, Tangelo offers bright, pleasurable aromas and flavors worth sharing. This strain is especially useful for consumers seeking to nullify stress and fatigue while remaining fairly focused on the task at hand. Lovingly handcraft by Colorado Seed Inc., enjoy Tangelo’s physical and mental enhancement during the daytime to maximize its stimulation.
