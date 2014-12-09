A tangelo is a hybrid fruit that crosses the sweetness of a tangerine with the size and tartness of a pomelo (or grapefruit). So, it makes sense that Tangelo Kush, a tangy citrus hybrid, would be the cannabis equivalent. Chemdawg and Bermese Kush combine their unique and flavorful properties to turn Tangelo Kush into a delicious mixture of skunky, sour citrus zest that emphasizes flavor over potency. When ground into shake the diesel lemon musk is intensified and produces a smoke that is a sweet mix of sour and earthy notes when exhaled. The effects of Tangelo Kush go straight to your head and provide a relaxing solution to anxiety, depression, and can be a great way to stimulate your appetite.
