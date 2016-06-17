ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

5 5 reviews

Rebel God Smoke

Rebel God Smoke

Rebel God Smoke is a pro-grade sativa-dominant strain that blasts users with the motivating energy of a launching warhead. This rocket fuel, bred by Coloardo Seed Inc., is a cross of Cinderella 99 and Gupta Kush and has been known to finish flowering in under 8 weeks. The plant should smell of red currant and cabernet with just a hint of fuel on the rim. Use this strain with caution, as it can overstimulate even the most seasoned cannabis veteran.   

Reviews

5

Avatar for Brick14
Member since 2018
Really nice looking strain! Nice body buzz but still alert enough for the day. More expensive but worth it. :)
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Rebel God Smoke
First strain child
Sun Ra
child
Second strain child
Robert Plant
child

