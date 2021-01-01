 Loading…

Hybrid

Khalifa Kush Full-Gram Cartridge

by Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush Full-Gram Cartridge

About this product

Khalifa Kush is a globally renowned weed brand developed by Wiz Khalifa. Our vapes are made from the purest THC distillate, with pure Khalifa Kush terpenes added back in to perfectly capture the essence of this much sought-after strain in a more convenient, discreet package.

About this brand

Khalifa Kush was initially created as a strain for Wiz himself back in 2012, a hybrid OG tailored specifically for his personal tastes, and held closely within his private stashes in LA. In 2016 the first line of Khalifa Kush products were released to the public, establishing the Khalifa Kush brand, now available in Nevada, Arizona & Utah. Our R&D team is currently developing multiple genetics with Khalifa Kush lineage, being refined and tested by Wiz before public release. Khalifa Kush products are available in multiple forms including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Whatever you're looking for, Wiz and the KK team have you covered.

About this strain

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Khalifa Kush, also known as KK, Wiz Khalifa or Wiz Khalifa OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.

