Spiked Punch Shatter 1g

by Khush Kush

Khush Kush Concentrates Solvent Spiked Punch Shatter 1g

About this product

Spiked Punch Shatter 1g by Khush Kush

About this strain

Spiked Punch

Spiked Punch

California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.

About this brand

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!