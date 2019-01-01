 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sympa-Tea 20mg CBD / 3mg THC (Single Serving)

by Kikoko

Write a review
About this product

Sympa-Tea is designed to treat multiple types of pain by inducing muscle relaxation, reducing inflammation and decreasing the sensation of pain. It’s a mentally relaxing tea that takes the edge off stress and anxiety. Paired with anti-inflammatory powerhouses turmeric, ginger and licorice root, this tea is immensely healing and is great for daily preventative care.  Our belief is that CBD is a powerful contributor to well-being and preventative medicine. CBD itself is a completely non-psychoactive compound, and has been found to be a neuroprotective, anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory, kills some cancer cells and works as an antidepressant. Organic ingredients: ginger, tumeric, orange peel, black pepper, star anise, cinnamon, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active. 20mg CBD / 3mg THC per individual sachet Each pouch contains 1 sachet Suggested Uses: - A true healing tea, but not just for pain. The tea is a perfect low-dose entrance to cannabis for anyone - Contains powerhouse anti-inflammatories: turmeric, ginger, black pepper - Great for: menstrual cramps, back pain, post-workout recovery, muscle spasms, post-chemo nausea and overall mood lift. - The 20mg of CBD is anti-anxiety, anti-nausea

About this brand

Kikoko uses the purest, top-shelf cannabis, herbs and tea leaves. Our cannabis is organically sun-grown in Mendocino, the heart of the Emerald Triangle. We use medical-grade, CO2-extract cannabis oil to create KikoGold, our natural, water-soluble ingredient. Our teas are all-organic, pesticide- and toxin-free sourced from sustainable, artisanal farms. Kikoko is a women-owned company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. We offer all-organic, low-dose, cannabis-infused herbal teas. Based on clinical research, each tea is designed for a purpose in mind, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs and herb terpenes for mood, libido, sleep and pain. Caring deeply about what we put into our own bodies, we test everything thoroughly to ensure all our products are pesticide, mold, and toxin-free and accurately dosed.