King Klean - Foaming Paw Cleaner

by King Kanine

About this product

KLEAN PAWS is our all-new, patented, non-toxic, foaming paw cleaner formulated to kill 99.99% of all bacteria and germs that our dogs carry around on a daily basis. Our dog paw cleaner softens paws as it kills ringworm & roundworm (post-larval state). Additionally, it can prevent the passing of these potentially harmful parasites and other toxic bacteria to you, your family, and other pets. Handy travel size. Don't leave home without it. Active Ingredient - Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC), Triethylene Glycol Avoid contact with eyes

About this brand

At King Kanine™, we all come to work every day because we simply adore our pets and know that others love theirs as much as we do. Because of this love and passion, we have dedicated our lives to create innovative products for dogs, cats, and horses that will not only be easier for the pet owner but will revolutionize the alternative treatment of pet ailments. Our pioneering concepts are the basis for originating these products and we will continue to push ourselves to be the trailblazer in the pet industry. Our company launched its first product, the KING KOMB™, to resolve the massive issue of shedding from our Great Dane Mojo. The KING KOMB™ has evolved into a Self- Cleaning multi-purpose tool. We proudly sell this product in over 26 countries and have continued to expand our wellness line to add organic and natural products that are truly transparent in their ingredients. KING KLEAN, our organic shampoo has only six ingredients that pet owners can trust. Our CBD rich product line, KING KALM™, is now the forefront for pet alternative treatments and includes oils, sprays and balms. If we can’t give it to our own dogs, we won’t consider creating it for yours.