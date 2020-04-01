100mg Bag of Dark Chocolate - Crafted Bites & Delights
by KifCure
Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic milk chocolate bar has hints of brown butter and a silky, creamy finish. This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate. Potencies: California- 60mg/Bar Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada- 40mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.
on April 1st, 2020
Love this brand
on November 14th, 2019
Chocolate with a smooth feeling. I will be ordering again.
on June 2nd, 2019
One of the few brands I use when I'm in the mood for quality chocolate edibles