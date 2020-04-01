 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg

by Kiva Confections

About this product

Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic milk chocolate bar has hints of brown butter and a silky, creamy finish. This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate. Potencies: California- 60mg/Bar Arizona- 180mg/Bar Nevada- 40mg/Bar All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.

13 customer reviews

4.313

write a review

Mr.DS

Chocolate with a smooth feeling. I will be ordering again.

Flowerchild78

One of the few brands I use when I'm in the mood for quality chocolate edibles

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.