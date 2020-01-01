 Loading…
  5. Blueberry Pie Sugar Wax 1g
Hybrid

Blueberry Pie Sugar Wax 1g

by Korova

Korova Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Pie Sugar Wax 1g

About this strain

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

About this brand

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.