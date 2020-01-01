 Loading…
  Purple Punch Disposable Pen 0.5g
Indica

Purple Punch Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Kurvana

Purple Punch Disposable Pen 0.5g

Purple Punch

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Kurvana

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant's phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.