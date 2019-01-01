 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kush Concentrates

Lamb's Bread

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

Kush Concentrates strives to produce the finest "Small Batch Hash" possible. Our skilled hash wizards use quality ingredients and premium tools to deliver the consistency, smell, and effects you are looking for - every time. We are proud of our "small batch" process and take a photo of every batch that comes out of the oven. This ensures that what you order is what you get - every time.