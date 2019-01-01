 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alien Dawg

by KYND Cannabis Company

Alien Dawg

About this product

An Indica lovers dreams! The descendent of two amazing parents, a trichome heavy Afghanistan cut, as well as a beloved home grown northern california cut, This euphoric number will have you buzzing with relaxation and happiness as you forget about all your stress from the day. In its classic form, you will get all the notes of sour and bitter terpenes, similar to black pepper! This will be an instant favorite once you try it, and let it wash down and soothe with each inhale!

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

About this brand

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."