About this product
An Indica lovers dreams! The descendent of two amazing parents, a trichome heavy Afghanistan cut, as well as a beloved home grown northern california cut, This euphoric number will have you buzzing with relaxation and happiness as you forget about all your stress from the day. In its classic form, you will get all the notes of sour and bitter terpenes, similar to black pepper! This will be an instant favorite once you try it, and let it wash down and soothe with each inhale!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Alien Dawg
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.