This fruity, sweet and skunky variety has a special sort of earthiness that patients look for in a potent plant with real medicinal appeal. CBD Shark is also known as Great White for its densely compacted flowers containing a blizzard of frosty trichomes. At a 4:1 ratio of CBD to THC, this potent plant delivers on the entourage effects between these important cannabinoids. Patients enjoy a nicely sedative and clear-headed session with lasting relief.
CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.