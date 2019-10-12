About this product
Enjoy one of our pre-rolled hemp sticks. This comes ready to take on the go in a air tight, water resistant tube. Inside you will find Cherry Wine which is one of the best smokable strains out there. This is a really smooth light smoke that taste like you are sipping on a glass of wine. Cherry Wine will make you feel happy, uplifted and also soothe your body. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 18.58% Total CBD - 15.84% THC (Delta 9) - .01% Terpenes - Myrcene, Carene, Pinene
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.