Fudge Yourself: Chocolate Peppermint (1:1 - 50mg THC : 50mg CBD)
Expertly crafted with premium chocolate and just enough peppermint to wake up and satisfy your taste buds. When paired with our full-spectrum coconut oil balanced with 50mg THC and 50mg CBD, you get a refreshing, yet rich, experience in perfect harmony for the holidays. Proudly made with flower from East Fork Cultivars, so you know it’s the good stuff.
Laurie + MaryJane is an award-winning, family-owned edible company founded by Laurie Wolf - named “The Martha Stewart of Marijuana Edibles” by The New Yorker. We believe our products are only as good as the ingredients that go into them. From organic, fair-trade chocolate to infused full-spectrum, organic coconut oil, you can taste the quality of our ingredients in every bite. Through award-winning recipes to award-winning products, Laurie + MaryJane is raising the bar on edibles.