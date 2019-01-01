About this product
A Lazy Bee Gardens exclusive, bred here on our farm and 2018 DOPE Cup winner for Best SunGrown Sativa and 2017 DOPE Cup winner for Best Sativa, people have tried to imitate but have not been successful. Paired with an energentic and euphoric high, this sweet, spicy and earthy strain with citrus undertones, is sure to become a favorite once you try it. The perfect cannabis when you need a boost but not feel bogged down. We have not released this strain to anyone, if it's not Lazy Bee Gardens, it's not Tesla Tower!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tesla Tower
A cross of Lazy Bee Garden’s favorite sativa hybrids, Tesla Tower is a robust strain with cerebral effects. This in-house cross offers the creative attributes of White Fire OG with the uplifting, energetic high of Snowcap, creating an upbeat buzz that is both stimulating and motivating. This strain is a helpful companion while getting chores done or going on an adventure. Tesla Tower was also runner up Best Sativa at the 2017 Dope Cup.