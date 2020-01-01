About this product

S -Lemonade ( Lemon OG X Gorilla Haze ) This strain is excellent for starting the day off on the right foot and all-day use. Refreshing and uplifting this strain is the perfect companion for the daily grind or the artist trying to get into the groove. Notes of lemon, and citrus, with earthy undertones. “For the True Cannasseur” Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA. Limited releases of select strains!! Taste the difference, Feel the difference Single source strain-specific High Terpene Extraction HTE Full Spectrum Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect 60-70% THC Available in limited releases