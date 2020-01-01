 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. California Sauce Pod- Lemonade

California Sauce Pod- Lemonade

by Legion of Bloom

About this product

S -Lemonade ( Lemon OG X Gorilla Haze ) This strain is excellent for starting the day off on the right foot and all-day use. Refreshing and uplifting this strain is the perfect companion for the daily grind or the artist trying to get into the groove. Notes of lemon, and citrus, with earthy undertones. “For the True Cannasseur” Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA. Limited releases of select strains!! Taste the difference, Feel the difference Single source strain-specific High Terpene Extraction HTE Full Spectrum Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect 60-70% THC Available in limited releases

About this brand

LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.