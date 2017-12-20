About this product
Notes of lemon, and citrus, with earthy undertones.
“For the True Cannasseur”
Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.
Limited releases of select strains!!
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Single source strain-specific
High Terpene Extraction HTE
Full Spectrum
Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect
60-70% THC
Available in limited releases
About this strain
Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.