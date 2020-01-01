 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Apple Pie Kief 0.5g
Hybrid

Apple Pie Kief 0.5g

by Liberty

Liberty Concentrates Solventless Apple Pie Kief 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
32.7%
CBD
0.0%
$20.00

About this product

About this strain

American Pie

American Pie

Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.

 

About this brand

Liberty