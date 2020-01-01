 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Mamba 3.5G Indica King Littles

Black Mamba 3.5G Indica King Littles

by Littles

Write a review
Littles Cannabis Flower Black Mamba 3.5G Indica King Littles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Eighth Premium Strain-Specific Indoor Small Nugs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Mamba

Black Mamba
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.

About this brand

Littles Logo
Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.